Iowa City Police investigate alleged weekend assault and robbery

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) — The Iowa City Police is reporting a robbery that occurred on Nov. 28th near 7:50 in the evening.

Police responded to the location of Muscatine and First avenues. Officers report that a man was in the parking lot at the Kum & Go when a woman asked for help getting to a nearby home.

The man agreed to help the woman, and she led him to an alley just south of 2200 block of Muscatine Avenue. Upon arrival at the alley, the woman sprayed him with what is believed to be pepper spray.

Two dark-skinned males appeared after in the alley and assaulted the man, taking an undisclosed amount of property and/or money from him.

The victim says the woman was in her 20's, dark-skinned, wore a blue sweatshirt and a pink cloth mask.

The victim had minor injuries and declined medical attention. No additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275. Iowa City Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward up to $1,000 for information. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted through the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477). Tips and calls are held in strict confidence with guaranteed anonymity.