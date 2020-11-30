Iowa board to certify 6-vote Miller-Meeks win in US House race

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa officials are expected to certify Republican candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks as a six-vote winner for an open seat in the U.S. House, in what is shaping up to be the closest congressional election in decades.

Miller-Meeks finished ahead of Democrat Rita Hart in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District after a recount saw her 47-vote lead steadily dwindle to single digits.

The state Board of Canvass will meet Monday at 3 p.m. to certify Miller-Meeks as the winner over Hart by a final count of 196,964 to 196,958, though legal challenges from the Hart campaign are expected.

The board is also expected to certify President Donald Trump as the winner of the state's six electoral votes.

The Associated Press contributed to this story