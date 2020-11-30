Dubuque Symphony Orchestra moving Holiday Brass concerts online

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra (DSO) has announced that their Holiday Brass concerts will now be moving online-only due to rising COVID-19 cases and further mitigation efforts.

The concerts were originally scheduled for December 5-6 at Five Flags Theater and will now be presented as a free online-only concert, available for viewing from December 15-31 at DubuqueSymphony.org.

“Although we are disappointed not to be able to play before a live audience, safety must come first. We are, however, very excited to keep the holiday spirit going through an online version of this DSO holiday tradition. This is made possible through the generous support of Concert Sponsor Medical Associates Clinic & Health Plans who have supported us for 35 years and really stepped up to make this online version a reality.” Mark Wahlert, DSO Executive Director

Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Season subscribers have already been issued refunds and anyone who purchased through Ticketmaster will be refunded, which may take up to 30 days. Those who have purchased at the Five Flags Box Office will also have tickets automatically refunded.

While the holiday shows are moving online, the DSO is still planning an in-person season opening from February 20-21, 2021.