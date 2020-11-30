Democrat concedes in US House race north of LA

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrat Christy Smith has conceded in a knife-edged loss to Republican Mike Garcia in the race for a California Congressional seat. Smith on Monday said she couldn’t close a 339-vote gap against Garcia in the 25th District north of Los Angeles. Garcia, a former fighter pilot, recaptured a district that Democrats had only won two years ago. He won the vacant swing district in a May special election following the resignation of Rep. Katie Hill in 2019. After a string of 2018 losses, it’s the fourth House seat that Republicans have reclaimed this year in the heavily Democratic state.