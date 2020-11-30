December Snow

Meteorological Winter begins on December 1 and would include the months of December, January, and February. Meteorologists like to break the seasons up evenly and have them be the same from year to year.

Spring: Mar/Apr/May

Summer: June/July/Aug

Fall: Sept/Oct/Nov

We have had a little taste of winter so far, we are just getting started. The first image image below shows the average snowfall. The totals range from around 27 inches to around 40 inches, depending on location.

Let's break down the Waterloo number. December, on average, is the snowiest month of the cold season with 9.9 inches. From there each month the average goes down until spring. Why not January or February? Well, in those months it gets very cold and that means the atmosphere holds less moisture for storms to work with. This is part of the reason for lower snow totals in those months.

Now that we have the monthly breakdown, let's take a look at how much snow has actually fallen in December. Again, we will stay with Waterloo to keep the comparison consistent. The last few years had below normal snowfall in December. Then we go back to 2015 and 2016 where the snow totals were a little above normal.

From 2010 2014, the snow totals were all over the place from year to year.

Here is a list of the top ten snowiest Decembers in Waterloo.

The December outlook, from the Climate Prediction Center, shows above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation for Iowa and much of the Midwest.