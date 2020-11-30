CVS, Walgreens preparing to be among first in US to administer coronavirus vaccines

(CNN) -- CVS and Walgreens are preparing to be among the first companies in the US to give coronavirus vaccines if the FDA approves one for emergency use.

Those vaccinations would take place in long-term care facilities, not retail stores.

In October, the Trump administration announced agreements with both companies to give vaccinations to long-term care facility residents nationwide.

Advisers to the CDC have called for an emergency meeting Tuesday.

They will vote, in part, on whether to recommend that residents in those facilities be among the first in the US to get a coronavirus vaccine.

A CVS spokesperson said they expect to be giving vaccine shots at long term care facilities in mid-December.

Walgreens expects to start doing so within days of receiving vaccine doses.