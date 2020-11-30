Center Point Washington Township Fire closes gap on fundraising, still needs $235,000 for new station

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Center Point Washington Township Fire Department is getting closer to its fundraising goal for its new fire station.

But the department still has to raise the remaining $235,000.

The current fire station was built in 1950, with additional updates in the 60s and 70s. Leaders say it has significant deficiencies and structural challenges and lacks parking for firefighters going out on calls.

The new station will be on Franklin Street, next to the remodeled Center Point City Hall. Construction is already underway. The new station will serve Center Point, Washington Township and the surrounding areas.

The updated space will include storage for equipment, fire trucks and protective gear. It will also include a small kitchen for future expansion.

“Center Point is a growing community of over 2,500 people and we are committed to providing for the safety of our community and the surrounding area. We are grateful to the firefighters who volunteer their time keeping us safe every day. We believe that a new fire station is essential to the ongoing safety and growth of our city and we are grateful to the citizens for their support of the bond issue. We will continue working to engage our residents in understanding the need for the fire station and seek the support of area businesses and residents of Washington and surrounding Townships.” Mayor Paula Freeman-Brown

All firefighters in Center Point are volunteers, responding to an average of 22 fire calls per year, 60 rescue calls and 15 community support calls. The volunteers invest about 1,200 hours per year in training, according to the station.

The City of Center Point is the primary funder of the project. The ballot initiative of $2 million for the project was passed in November of 2019, with the remaining $700,000 to be raised through fundraisers. Now, the station is within $235,000 of its goal.

Leaders say the pandemic and derecho slowed fundraising efforts significantly. Local grants that would normally be available for projects like the station were instead used for COVID-19 relief.

On Monday, the fundraising team will kick off a social media campaign to close the fundraising gap. There will be a new GoFundMe page, and the Fire Auxiliary is holding a virtual holiday bazaar until Dec. 2. Plans are also underway for the annual car show.

Officials anticipate the project will begin construction in the spring of 2021, with a completion date of early winter 2022. The total cost for the project is predicted to be $2.7 million.

If you would like to make a donation to the project, visit: www.centerpointfd.com