Cedar Rapids schools staying online for two more weeks for virus

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Students in the Cedar Rapids Community School District will continue with online-only instruction until at least Dec. 11 due to local cases of COVID-19.

The district moved to online learning most recently on Nov. 12 because of absenteeism among staff and a large spike in new COVID-19 cases throughout Linn County. The district was using a waiver from the Iowa Department of Education which expired on Nov. 30.

The district's new waiver was approved on Nov. 24 and the district alerted families on Facebook Sunday night that it was being accepted. The new waiver runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11.

Students signed up for the hybrid option might return to classes in mid-December. For many, it would be the first time.

Several buildings damaged during the derecho were set to host students for the first time this semester on Nov. 16 but that never happened.