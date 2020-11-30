Biden’s win over Trump in Wisconsin set to be certified

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Joe Biden’s victory in battleground Wisconsin is scheduled to be certified following a partial recount that only added to his 20,600-vote margin over President Donald Trump. Certification of the results on Monday by the Democratic chairwoman of the Wisconsin Elections Commission would start a five-day window for Trump to file a lawsuit. Trump on Saturday promised to file a lawsuit either on Monday or Tuesday, a longshot attempt to overturn the results of the election by disqualifying as many as 238,000 ballots. Trump’s attorneys have alleged without evidence that there was widespread fraud and illegal activity.