Biden to receive first intelligence briefing Monday

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are to begin receiving the nation’s most sensitive secrets Monday as they prepare to assume office on Jan 20. The pair are to receive the highly classified Presidential Daily Brief. It’s a summary of the most important information collected across the U.S. intelligence community that is prepared and delivered by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Outgoing President Donald Trump approved the briefings for Biden last Tuesday, a day after his administration approved the formal transition process to his successor.