Analysts predict record-setting sales for Cyber Monday

9:25 am

(CNN) — Fire up your computer and credit card...it's Cyber Monday! 

Online sales could hit at least $10.8 billion this year, according to Adobe Analytics.

Officials there say one out of every $4 is being spent online this year. 

The COVID-19 pandemic is a factor, as many customers want to avoid crowds in brick-and-mortar businesses. 

Online retailers have been attracting consumers with deals for the past few weeks. 

Although unemployment is a concern, the National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales will rise to at least $755 billion.

CNN

