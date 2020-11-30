A Salvation Army youth center is asking for help this Giving Tuesday

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Youth Center will receive 10% of the entire day's sales from the Culver's located on Viking Road in Cedar Falls on Giving Tuesday (Dec. 1).

The money received will go toward rewarding students for their academic achievements, as well as purchasing new supplies for the youth center.

The youth center at the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Salvation Army started in 2002, starting off as a place where students can go and hangout after school. Since then, it has grown to be so much more.

"I know in my own life just having somebody who's older be a mentor to me and just have somebody help me out in life has just been super helpful and I kind of want to give back that way," Assistant Director Bryce Clark said.

Students from kindergarten all the way up to high school seniors go to the youth center. It's a place where they can work on homework, eat dinner, play video games, and even get together and play basketball.

Volunteers and mentors helping the students with anything they need.

"Youth face so much today. As many people that can be on their team and really strive to see them succeed...so that's why I'm here," Director Charles Masmar said.

Since the start of the pandemic those at the youth center recognized that education was lost. This was because of the shut down of schools last spring and because of the added struggle of virtual learning.

"We just had to really do a lot more when it came to the academics, really pushing them a lot more towards success," Masmar said.

The youth center also offers enrichment classes and workshops to cater to the students interests. Some that are offered include music lessons, crafts, cooking classes, and sports.

Volunteers to help with homework, music lessons, and to be involved with students are needed. If you would like to help, call the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Salvation Army Community Center at 319-235-9358.

For students who would like to be a part of the youth center, an application will need to be filled out with a parent or guardian. Nearly every student is accepted into the after school program.