Waterloo police respond to 3 confirmed shootings overnight

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Police records show 5 calls for shots fired came in overnight Saturday and Sunday morning. However, nothing was found in two of those instances.

The shootings all occurred in different parts of town. The first happening just after 11 p.m. in the 1900 block of City View St.

Two, neighboring homes were damaged by gunfire. According to police, witnesses saw a man was seen shooting in the street before fleeing in a vehicle. One bullet breached an exterior wall and damaged a TV inside one of the the homes.

A second shooting occurred roughly 10 minutes after in another area of town. That incident happened in the 1100 block of Leavitt Street. A mailbox sustained damaged from a bullet there.

Shell casings were found at both of the previous incidents.

Officers responded to two other reports of shots fired and found nothing before responding to a shooting in progress on Bertch Avenue.

Police say witness claim a man was shooting at woman around 2 a.m. No injuries or arrests have been reported. Officers did find shell casings at that scene as well.

An investigation is ongoing.