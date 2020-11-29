Volcano in eastern Indonesia erupts, thousands evacuated

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A volcano in eastern Indonesia has erupted, sending a column of ash as high as 4,000 meters (13,120 feet) into the sky and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. Nearly 2,800 people from at least 28 villages were evacuated from the slopes of Mount Ili Lewotolok, which is located on Lembata island of East Nusa Tenggara province, as the volcano began erupting Sunday. The Disaster Mitigation Agency said there were no deaths or injuries from the eruption. The Transportation Ministry said a flight warning had been issued after the eruption and a local airport had been closed as ash rained down on many areas of the island. Mount Ili Lewotolok has been erupting off and on since October 2017.