TRACKING: Cold temps to kick off the week

This Evening: The cold front has moved through and it brought with it plenty of cloud cover, strong northwest winds gusting to around 35 to 40 mph, and cool temperatures. We will be in the 30s this evening with wind chills in the 20s.

Tonight: Clouds will gradually decrease and will give way to mostly clear skies. The strong north northwest winds will continue in the 10 to 20 mph range. Cold temperatures continue to pour in as lows dip to the mid teens to low 20s. Wind chills will fall to the single digits.

Monday: Even sunny skies will not save us from the cold air as highs will be held to the low 30s. Winds will not be as strong but still in the 10 to 15 mph range from the north keeping our wind chills in the 20s all day long.

Winds will die down for Monday night with clear skies lingering. That is a combination that will give us lows in the low and mid teens through Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies continue and temperatures will warm up a little more, about 5 degrees more than Monday. There will be much less wind as well.

Wednesday Through Friday: A cutoff, low pressure system will miss us south as it moves northeast towards our east. While we look to escape any precipitation, we might not be able to escape some of the clouds. Skies Wednesday through Friday will best be described as ranging from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs over that period will range from the mid 30s to the low 40s with the most cloud cover and coolest temperatures on Thursday.

Weekend: We should return to partly cloudy skies with highs warming to the low and mid 40s. Lows will be in the mid 20s. We will keep the dry weather rolling into next week with temperatures in the 30s to 40s.