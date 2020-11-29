TRACKING: Cold and dry stretch

Today: We’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds to close out the weekend. Northwest winds will be from 15-25 mph, with gusts of 35-40 mph possible. High temperatures will be colder, compared to yesterday, and only in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

Tonight: Clouds will decrease through the overnight hours. Northwest winds will be breezy from 10-20 mph. Low temperatures will be in the teens, with wind chills in the single digits.

Monday: High temperatures continue to decrease as we start the work week. Expect highs to be in the upper 20s to low 30s. The breezy northwest winds will continue through the morning and afternoon, before subsiding in the evening. Winds will be from 10-20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear skies for Monday night. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid teens.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies for Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

The entire 10 Day Forecast is dry at the moment. Our only hope of seeing temperatures higher than the 30s is on Saturday, where we potentially could see 40 degrees.