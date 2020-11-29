Strong second half propels Cyclones past Arkansas-Pine Bluff in season opener

AMES (KWWL) -- Iowa State finally found their rhythm in the second half. After trailing by three at halftime, the heavily favored Cyclones put it together in the final 20 minutes to top Arkansas-Pine Bluff 80-63 in their season opener.

DePaul transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands led Iowa State (1-0) with 17 points in his Ames debut. Rasir Bolton added 16 to go along with seven rebounds and seven assists.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-3), a 32-point underdog, shocked the Cyclones, scoring the first 10 points of the game before grabbing a 37-34 halftime lead.

Iowa State outscored APB 46-26 in the second half to cruise to the season opening win.