Over 180 detained in Belarus during anti-government protests

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A human rights group in Belarus says over 180 people have been detained during Sunday protests against the country’s authoritarian president, who won his sixth term in office in a vote widely seen as rigged. The protests took place the capital Minsk and other cities and attracted thousands of people. In Minsk, large crowds gathered in different parts of the city despite the snowy weather. “Go away, rat!” the crowds chanted, referring to President Alexander Lukashenko, who has run the country for 26 years, relentlessly cracking down on dissent. Official results from the Aug. 9 presidential election gave Lukashenko a landslide victory, but the opposition said the vote was rigged. Mass protests have rocked the country ever since.