Nov. 29: 2,013 new cases, 1,092 more recoveries, 15 deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 2,013 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 227,796.

The state's website says that of the 227,796 people who have tested positive, 131,099 have recovered. This is 1,092 more recoveries than what the state reported Saturday.

The state is reporting 15 additional deaths within this time frame, bringing the state's death toll to 2,375.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (131,099) and the number of deaths (2,375) from the total number of cases (227,796) shows there are currently 96,697 active positive cases in the state.

There were 131 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 1,175, which is down from 1,221. Of those hospitalizations, 235 are in the ICU (down from 244 yesterday) and 151 are on ventilators (up from 146 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 4,559 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,208,055 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (2,013 positive tests divided by 4,559 tests given) is 44 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

The numbers for Black Hawk County have remained the same since our last update yesterday.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 78 new cases since the last update on 10 a.m. Friday, leaving a total of 11,561 cases in the county (10,814 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 747 Serology positive cases). There have been 177 more recoveries since Friday, leaving a total of 6,419 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 134 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 17.8 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The Linn County dashboard has been experiencing a delay of reporting numbers since the week of Nov. 2 due to changes in how the Iowa Department of Public Health reports positive cases.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 216 more cases since 10 a.m. Saturday, leaving a total of 14,274 cases. There have been 76 more recoveries, leaving a total of 6,386 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 183 deaths. There are 98 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 16.8 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there are 79 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Saturday. This brings the total to 9,519 reported cases. There have been 50 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 6,230 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 36 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.9 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there are 64 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Saturday. This brings the total to 9,209 reported cases. There were 58 more recoveries reported for a total of 5,855. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 91 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 16.9 percent.

