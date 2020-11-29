Loras Blvd in Dubuque to be closed Monday for repairs

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - Loras Boulevard in Dubuque will be closed between Bluff and Atlta Vista St. for a period of time tomorrow, November 30th.

The closure will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to repair the road surface after Friday's water main break. When patch work is completed, the road will be reopened with cones keeping motorists away from the uncured concrete.

In the meantime, west and east bound traffic will be re-routed. A map of the closure and subsequent detour is available here.