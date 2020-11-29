Longtime Cedar Falls City councilmember David Wieland dies

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Earlier this week, longtime Cedar Falls resident and former city councilman David Wieland died of heart failure.

Wieland's obituary says he died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Wieland was first elected to the Cedar Falls City Council in November of 2003 as a Councilmember-At-Large. He retained this seat until his retirement in December of 2019.

David first got into public service as a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, before he was elected as Council at Large for the city of Cedar Falls in November 2003, a position he would hold for 16 years before his retirement in December 2019. He was extremely proud of his many accomplishments for the City of Cedar Falls, and greatly enjoyed interacting with and listening to the citizens of Cedar Falls. David Wieland Obituary

Details on funeral services for Mr. Wieland can be found here.