German far-right airs divisions over leader’s criticism

BERLIN (AP) — A leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany party has defended a speech in which he denounced “provocateurs,” called for discipline and questioned talk of a “corona dictatorship.” A bitter debate at a party convention over a motion to “condemn” co-leader Joerg Meuthen’s “divisive conduct” saw Alternative for Germany, or AfD, publicly air deep divisions before a national election expected next September. In the end, delegates decided not to put it to a vote. AfD won 12.6% of the vote and entered parliament in 2017, helped by its strident criticism of an influx of migrants to Germany. Recent polls show its support sagging to between 7% and 11%.