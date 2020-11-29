Faith takes the forefront as Georgia Senate runoffs heat up

ATLANTA (AP) — Faith-based organizing is revving up as Georgia becomes the political hotspot in the U.S. this winter. Twin runoff elections on Jan. 5 will determine control of the U.S. Senate. Conservative Christians are rallying behind Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. Black churches and liberal-leaning Jewish groups are backing Democratic challengers Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Georgia turned blue in the presidential election for the first time since 1992 by a razor-thin margin. With so much at stake, religious organizations and others are working fiercely on both sides to keep voters energized and turnout from falling off.