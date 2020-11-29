Eugene Fraise, former Iowa state senator, dies at 88 from COVID-19 complications

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWWL) -- Former longtime Iowa State Senator Eugene Fraise died Friday from COVID-19 complications.

According to Fraise's obituary, the former Iowa politician died at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa. Fraise was 88 years old.

Fraise was said to be the longest serving state senator from southeast Iowa.

Serving the people of Iowa was his calling and a source of great pride. He was particularly proud of being instrumental in the building of the 61 Bypass, the Bridgeport Bridge project and serving as the only non-lawyer judiciary committee head in the history of the state of Iowa. Above all, he seen his family as being his greatest achievement. To them, he walked on water. Eugene Fraise's Obituary

Fraise will be laid to rest in rural Fort Madison this week. More details on funeral services can be found here.