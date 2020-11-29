Dave O’Brien takes on law enforcement in his battles for justice

Iowa attorney, Dave O'Brien, is on a mission of justice, to make sure the Constitutional rights of Iowans are not violated.

His Cedar Rapids law practice, Dave O'Brien law, https://daveobrienlaw.com/ is well known for helping Iowans injured by negligent and/or unconstitutional behavior of others.

Over the years, O'Brien has won several high profile cases in which acts by law enforcement officers resulted in deaths.

In one of his most recent cases, O'Brien won a settlement of four and a half millions dollars for the family of Drew Edwards. Edwards died while in law enforcement custody in Jackson County.

On The Steele Report this week, Dave O'Brien talks about that case and other issues dealing with holding law enforcement officers accountable for their actions.