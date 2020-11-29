Cedar Rapids Police investigating overnight shooting; One in critical condition

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Police in Cedar Rapids are investigating a Saturday night shooting.

Around 10:30PM officers responded to the 1000 block of 9th Street Southwest for multiple calls of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officials discovered a 35 year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

It is unclear if police have any information regarding a possible suspect at this time, but the investigation remains active and ongoing.

