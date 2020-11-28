Vanderbilt names first woman to play in Power 5 game

(CNN) — A Vanderbilt place kicker is poised to make college football history on Saturday — she's the first woman ever to play in a Power 5 game.

Sarah Fuller, a goalie for the Commodores' soccer team, has been called up to play college football because of the pandemic.

Multiple male players were eliminated from playing in Saturday's game with Missouri because of COVID-19 contact tracing.

Only two women have ever played college football in history, but if she gets into the game, Fuller will be breaking new ground.