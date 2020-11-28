UNI women rally past Creighton for first win

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- UNI rallied from a nine-point second half deficit as the Panthers topped Creighton 55-52 on Saturday afternoon. The win marked the first of the season for the Panthers.

Karli Rucker led the Panthers with 12 points on n3-8 shooting. Megan Maahs added nine points and nine rebounds in the Panther win.

Trailing 36-27 early in the second half, UNI rallied with a 14-2 run to jump into a 41-38 lead late in the third quarter. The Panthers took the lead on a Maahs layup with just over nine minutes to play and never trailed again.