TRACKING: Mild Saturday, cold and windy Sunday

Today: This will be the nicest day of the 10 Day Forecast! Sunny skies will stretch across Eastern Iowa today. Southwest winds will be around 10-15 mph. High temperatures will be above normal for this time of year. Expect highs to be in the low to mid 50s. For reference, the normal high temperature for today should be around 38 degrees.

Tonight: Clouds will increase tonight ahead of the next could front that’ll pass through the area tomorrow. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and windy to close out the weekend. A cold front will pass through and really drop our temperatures. Northwest winds will be at 15-25 mph, with 40 mph gusts possible. High temperatures will only be in the mid to 30s to near 40 degrees. No precipitation is expected with the passing of the cold front.

Sunday Night: Skies begin to clear late Sunday night into Monday morning. Low temperatures will be in the teens to low 20s.

Monday: Breezy winds will continue through the start of the work week, but sunshine returns to Eastern Iowa. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. Monday appears to be the coldest day of the week, with high temperatures near 30 degrees.

Clouds return by Wednesday, but it’s looking like we won’t be able to escape highs in the 30s this week.