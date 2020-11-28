TRACKING: Cooler Sunday; dry through first third of December

This Evening: It has been a beautiful day so far and this evening will remain nice with sunshine turning to clear skies. Once the sun goes down, temperatures will drop quickly from the 50s.

Tonight: Skies remain clear tonight except for some late cloud cover closer to tomorrow morning. Winds will be light from the west with lows down into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunday: Our roller coaster weekend continues as a cold front slices through the area. While it will come through dry, skies will start off partly cloudy in the morning and will turn to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon, especially east. Winds will become strong behind the front, blowing in from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. This will keep our highs cooler – in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

The clouds will begin to clear Sunday night but the breezy north northwest winds will blow in some cold air, leading to lows in the mid teens to low 20s.

Cold start to the week: The cold front will bring a true taste of cold with highs on Monday only reaching the upper 20s and low 30s. This comes even with mostly sunny skies but also a northwest breeze. Lows on Monday night will be the coldest as we reach for the low to mid double digits. By Tuesday we are only back to the middle 30s as the sunshine continues. We will also have a light and variable wind.

Wednesday Through Friday: A cutoff, low pressure system will miss us south as it moves northeast towards our east. While we look to escape any precipitation, we might not be able to escape the clouds. Skies Wednesday through Friday will best be described as partly sunny with times of sun and clouds ranging from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy. We will deal with a light north wind over that time with highs in the middle 30s and lows in the low 20s.

Weekend: We should return to partly cloudy skies with highs warming to the upper 30s and low 40s. Lows will be in the mid 20s. We will keep the dry weather rolling into next week with temperatures in the 30s.