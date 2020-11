Brookings, SD (KWWL) -- Ashley Joens double-double wasn't enough as No. 15 Iowa State fell 76-69 at South Dakota State.

Joens scored 36 and grabbed 12 boards for her 19th career double-double. Freshman Lexi Donarski added 13 for ISU.

Haley Greer led SDSU with 20 as the Jacks took down the Cyclones in the first ever meeting between the two programs.