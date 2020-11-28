Rough rescue: Storms, broken plane force layover for turtles

BOSTON (AP) — Thirty endangered sea turtles rescued from the beaches of Cape Cod are now safe in New Orleans after their Thanksgiving travel plans went awry. The animals were rescued this fall after almost succumbing to cold ocean waters. They were being taken to a Louisiana rehabilitation center when bad weather and damage to a propeller grounded their plane in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Wildlife experts scrambled to find overnight homes for the turtles. They were then driven to New Orleans on Thanksgiving. The reptiles are Kemp’s ridley sea turtles and are in good condition. But they will require significant rehabilitation before they can be released.