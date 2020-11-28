Nov. 28: Iowa reports 2,239 new cases, 11 additional deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 2,239 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 225,783.

The state's website says that of the 225,783 people who have tested positive, 130,007 have recovered. This is 2,654 more recoveries than what the state reported Friday.

The state is reporting 11 additional deaths within this time frame, bringing the state's death toll to 2,360.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (130,007) and the number of deaths (2,360) from the total number of cases (225,783) shows there are currently 93,416 active positive cases in the state.

There were 127 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 1,221, which is down from 1,226. Of those hospitalizations, 244 are in the ICU (down from 256 yesterday) and 146 are on ventilators (up from 141 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 5,723 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,203,496 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (2,239 positive tests divided by 5,723 tests given) is 39.1 percent.

Due to Thanksgiving, five Test Iowa sites were closed on Thursday.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

The numbers for Black Hawk County have remained the same since our last update yesterday.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 12 new cases since 1 p.m. Thursday, leaving a total of 11,483 cases in the county (10,736 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 747 Serology positive cases). There have been 212 more recoveries since yesterday, leaving a total of 6,242 recoveries. There were two additional deaths, leaving a total of 134 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 18.4 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The Linn County dashboard has been experiencing a delay of reporting numbers since the week of Nov. 2 due to changes in how the Iowa Department of Public Health reports positive cases.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 117 more cases since 10 a.m. Friday, leaving a total of 14,058 cases. There have been 50 more recoveries, leaving a total of 6,310 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 183 deaths. There are 98 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 16.4 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Saturday, there are 83 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Friday. This brings the total to 9,440 reported cases. There have been 75 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 6,180 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 36 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.9 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Saturday, there are 63 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Friday. This brings the total to 9,145 reported cases. There were 103 more recoveries reported for a total of 5,797. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 91 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 16.9 percent.

