Linn County Sheriff responds to motorcycle crash with injuries

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - On Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m., Linn County deputies and Marion emergency crews responded to a motorcycle crash involving the driver of a motorcycle.

Responders arrived to find that Kenneth Clemen, 55, of Springville, lost control of his motorcycle while traveling north on Highway 151 and went into the median.

Clemen was transported by Area Ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City with non-life-threatening injuries. Clemen was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

There were no other vehicles or persons involved in the accident.