Grand jury finds police shooting outside motel was justified

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) -- A grand jury has found that a deadly police shooting outside a motel in a Des Moines suburb was justified.

The Des Moines Register reports that Altoona police announced late Friday that jurors reached the decision not to indict an officer or a Polk County sheriff's deputy in the September shooting of 51-year-old Jeffrey Meyer more than two weeks ago.

Altoona Lt. Alyssa Wilson, a police spokesperson, said the delay was the result of more than one police agency being involved and the need to assemble and get approval for the release of a dashcam video.

The video included the department's own narration of what happened, with sections sped up or obscured.