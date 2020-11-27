When an Eastern Iowa man beat COVID-19, he asked for his ‘best suit’ to leave in

DUBUQUE, Iowa. (KWWL) ----- One Eastern Iowa man was able to leave the hospital after winning his recent battle with COVID-19 -- just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Jim Arensdorf, of Maquoketa, battled the disease for ten days at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital.

Early in November, he developed symptoms, then got tested. When it came back positive, he soon needed to be put on oxygen.

His family waited anxiously for updates from nurses, which they received multiple times a day. At every turn, staff encouraging the family to stay strong.

Jim's granddaughter Kayla Flenker says it was a series of 'ups and downs.'

"Trying not to let those scary feelings overwhelm all of us," Flenker said. "His condition started to decline. It terrified us when they said he was going to be on the more aggressive oxygen machine."

But soon, Jim rebounded.

While he recovered, Kayla says the staff went above and beyond. They made sure Jim could attend their 'family meeting' over video-call.

Flenker says she was touched by the staff's commitment amid a very busy time for them.

Then the day came. Like many special days, this one called for a good suit.



"I said bring me some good clothes, I want to go out of here looking good," Arensdorf said.

Arensdorf was discharged, dressed to the 9's, to a round of applause from hospital staff.

Soon he was back home again, back to a hobby he picked up recently: playing piano.

Arensdorf said the thought crossed his mind: he may die from the disease. But he didn't let that thought stay too long.

"I just put it on my mind that I was going to go through this, and I did," Arensdorf said.