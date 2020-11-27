Waterloo Christmas Toy Drive will benefit local students…..new toys needed

New, unwrapped toys are needed for the 2020 Christmas Toy Drive in Waterloo to benefit local students.

The Waterloo toy drive officially begins November 28 and will run through December 15.

Toys will be distributed to selected students at Lincoln Elementary School on December 18.

New toys can be dropped off at Rodney's Kitchen, at 624 Sycamore Street in downtown Waterloo. Toys can also be mailed to that address prior to December 15.

Drop-off hours are 11 am through 7 pm Tuesdays through Sundays. The final day for drop off will be Sunday, December 15 at 7 pm.

For more information, please call 319-939-3305.