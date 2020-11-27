UNI Men fall to 0-3, lose to Utah State 82-71

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota – The UNI men's basketball team moved to 0-3 on the season following an 82-71 loss to the Aggies of Utah State.



The Panthers took a 40-39 lead into halftime led by four three pointers by sophomore James Betz . The Panthers shot 38% (14-37) from the field while knocking down 9 of the teams 22 three-point attempts.



AJ Green added 10 points in the opening 20 minutes with senior Tywhon Pickford hauling in 7 rebounds and Antwan Kimmons recording 3 assists.



The Panthers would be outscored 43-31 in the second half to drop the third game of the season. The Aggies outrebounded the Panthers, hauling in 43 rebounds to the Panthers 33. The Panthers shot 36% (25-69) from the field while the Aggies connected on 46% (26-56) of their shots from the field



AJ Green finished with a team high 24 points going 9-23 from the field with 4 made three pointers. Tywhon Pickford finished one-point shy of a double-double, finishing with 10 rebounds and 9 points. Antwan Kimmons dished out 4 assists and Nate Heise recorded a team high 2 blocks.



UP NEXT

The Panthers, now 0-3 on the season, will get 10 days off before taking on Richmond on December 9. Richmond has yet to play a game this season but are scheduled to have four contests between December 9. The Spiders are scheduled to take on Morehead State, Kentucky, Charleston and Furman before playing host to the Panthers in Richmond, Virginia. The game is currently scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN+.