TRACKING: Dry 10 day forecast; roller coaster temps

Today: Clouds and fog are burning off and will give way to sunny skies on this Black Friday! Temperatures will be a touch cooler than yesterday with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. This will be due to a northwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies tonight along with a light northwest wind becoming southwest should allow our lows to dip to the mid 20s to give us a cool start to Saturday.

Saturday: Saturday will be the day to be outside as the sunny skies continue. Winds will be in from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph, bringing highs to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunday: Our roller coaster weekend continues as a cold front slices through the area on Sunday. While it will come through dry, there will be a few more clouds with a strong northwest wind to follow. This will limit highs to the low and mid 40s.

Next week: It is shaping up to be a dry 10 day forecast with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A stalled, cutoff low pressure system will miss us to our east and thus we miss out on much of the clouds and wet weather but we do get a fairly constant northwest breeze. This means our temperatures will stay below average through midweek with highs warming from the low 30s to mid 30s by Wednesday. Lows warm from the mid teens to low 20s. By the end of the week and weekend, highs will be near average with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s.