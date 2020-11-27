TRACKING: Cooler today, but mild temps return tomorrow

Today: Mostly sunny and cooler for Black Friday. Northwest winds will be from 5-15 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tonight: Clear skies for our overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday: Sunny and mild to start the weekend. Southwest winds will be from 5-15 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday Night: Clouds begin to move in overnight Saturday ahead of the next system to pass through. Low temperatures will be near 30 degrees.

Sunday: A cold front will pass through Sunday, shifting winds to the northwest. It’s going to be windy, with 35 mph gusts possible. Expect cloudy skies and temperatures to remain in the 30s for most.

We’ll have partly cloudy skies and breezy winds to start the work week. High temperatures next week will stay in the 30s. We’re not expecting any precipitation for the week at this time.