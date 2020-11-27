TRACKING: A split weekend

Tonight: The wind diminishes this evening and then remains light overnight under a clear sky. Temperatures drop into the mid-20s by morning.

Saturday: This will be the best day of the weekend. Temperatures warm into the low 50s with a southwest wind at 5-15 mph. If you can get out of the wind, the sunshine helps make it feel even warmer.

Saturday Night: The sky is clear with lows near 30. The wind is light from the west.

Sunday: A cold front comes through dry, but it does bring colder air and gusty winds. Highs are near 40 by either late morning or early afternoon. Temperatures slowly fall during the afternoon with more clouds. The winds are from the north with gusts to 35 mph.

Monday: This will be the coldest day of the next 10. The morning temperatures in the teens, combined with a gusty north wind, will push wind chills into the single digits. Highs will struggle to reach 30 under a mostly sunny sky. The wind is from the north at 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Another day of sunshine with a light breezy. High temperatures warm back to near normal, upper 30s.