Thai pro-democracy protesters warn of possible coup

BANGKOK (AP) — Pro-democracy demonstrators in Thailand, undeterred by arrest warrants and the possibility of violent attacks, are staging another rally, poking fun at their critics and warning of the possibility of a military coup. The potential for violence was illustrated after their last rally, when in the hours after it ended, two men were reportedly shot and critically wounded. It was a reminder that the student protesters are vulnerable, especially because of the passions they inspire among some of their opponents. The protesters’ demand that the monarchy be reformed earns them enemies because the royal institution by law and tradition is virtually untouchable, and the army considers defense of the monarchy one of its top duties.