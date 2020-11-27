Pandemic pushes Peru’s vital peasant farmers to the brink

PISAC, Peru (AP) — Small farmers in Peru provide a majority of the food that ends up on the South American nation’s dinner tables. But a severe economic contraction has left many peasants bankrupt and uncertain about whether they can keep growing crops. Prices for products like potatoes have dropped and lockdowns for the pandemic have kept many poor farmers from getting their produce to markets. Surveys say many peasant families are eating less and some are going hungry. Experts say food security is at risk for all of Peru, which has experienced one of the world’s most lethal coronavirus outbreaks.