Outcry as Cuba removes protesters defending rapper

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban authorities have cleared more than a dozen artists and activists from a home they have used as a center for anti-government protests that have gained unusually wide attention. Police and health authorities raided the house in Old Havana Thursday night, removing the protesters and taking them to their homes. The group known as the San Isidro Movement has repeatedly criticized the Communist government and is demanding the release of one member, a musician recently convicted of defying a police officer. There were no immediate reports of arrests, but Amnesty International and the head of the Organization of American States expressed concern Friday about the operation against the group.