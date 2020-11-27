Nov. 27: Iowa reports 2,832 new recoveries, 37 more deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 754 new, confirmed cases from 1 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 223,551.

The state's website says that of the 223,551 people who have tested positive, 127,353 have recovered. This is 2,832 more recoveries than what the state reported Thursday.

The state is reporting 37 additional deaths within this time frame, bringing the state's death toll to 2,349.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (127,353) and the number of deaths (2,349) from the total number of cases (223,551) shows there are currently 93,849 active positive cases in the state.

There were 183 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 1,226, which is down from 1,269. Of those hospitalizations, 256 are in the ICU (down from 271 yesterday) and 141 are on ventilators (down from 142 yesterday).

In Iowa, a total of 1,197,773 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Due to Thanksgiving, five Test Iowa sites were closed on Thursday.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 12 new cases since 1 p.m. Thursday, leaving a total of 11,483 cases in the county (10,736 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 747 Serology positive cases). There have been 212 more recoveries since yesterday, leaving a total of 6,242 recoveries. There were two additional deaths, leaving a total of 134 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 18.4 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The Linn County dashboard has been experiencing a delay of reporting numbers since the week of Nov. 2 due to changes in how the Iowa Department of Public Health reports positive cases.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 74 more cases since 1 p.m. Thursday, leaving a total of 13,941 cases. There have been 131 more recoveries, leaving a total of 6,260 recoveries and no additional deaths. There are 98 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 16.8 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there are 3 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 1 p.m. Thursday. This brings the total to 9,357 reported cases. There have been 90 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 6,105 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 36 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.1 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there are 9 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 1 p.m. Thursday. This brings the total to 9,082 reported cases. There were 117 more recoveries reported for a total of 5,694. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 90 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 17.4 percent.

