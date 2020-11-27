Iowa’s Garza scores 41, Hawks roll by Southern 103-76

IOWA CITY(KWWL)-- Luka Garza finished today’s game with 41 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks. Garza netted 36 first-half points, which is believed to be the most points scored by a Hawkeye in a half in program history. In the first half, Garza made all 12 field-goal attempts and was 10-of-12 from the free throw line.

Luka Garza’s 41 points are the most points scored by a Hawkeye in a single-game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, besting 36 scored by Adam Haluska (2006) and Rob Griffin (2000). The arena record is 45 points by Brian Quinnett of Washington State (1986)Luka Garza is one of two players in Iowa history to score 40 points or more in two games in a career (John Johnson, 49 and 46). Garza netted 44 points at Michigan last season.Garza netted his 20th point 13:45 into today’s game. The All-American has tallied 20 points or more in 18 straight games, dating back to last season. That ties Oklahoma’s Trae Young (2017-18) for the second-longest streak by a major conference player over the last 20 seasons, trailing only T.J. Warren (19).

Iowa scored 90+ points in each of its first two contests (97 versus N.C. Central).

Iowa sprinted out to a 14-2 advantage, scoring the first 11 points of the game.

Iowa has won 15 of its last 16 games inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena, dating back to last season.Iowa improved to 2-0 all-time against Southern University.

Iowa returns to action Thursday against Western Illinois. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.