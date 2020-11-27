India’s economy contracts by 7.5%, enters its 1st recession

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s economy contracted by 7.5% in the July-September quarter following a record slump of 23.9% in the previous three months, pushing the country into a recession for the first time in its history. The contraction occurred despite the government’s lifting of a strict two-month lockdown imposed across the country in March after the outbreak of the pandemic. Data released by the National Statistical Office showed industry normalizing faster than the service sector. Manufacturing grew by 0.6% in July-September after shrinking by a massive 39% in the preceding quarter. While the agriculture sector grew by 3.4%, trade and services contracted by 15.6%. The contraction in the April-June quarter triggered rural distress and massive unemployment in small and medium-size businesses.