Indian government invites protesting farmers for talks

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government has invited leaders of farmers for talks as thousands of them pressed on with a protest in and around the capital against agricultural legislation they said could be exploited by the private sector to buy their crops at cheap prices. After a day of clashes with police who used tear gas, water cannons and baton charges to push them back, the farmers were allowed to enter New Delhi late Friday. TV images showed some of them moving to the capital while thousands still remained at the outskirts of the city. The agriculture minister invited them for talks Dec. 3. There’s no immediate response from the farmers’ leaders, who say they would not return to their homes until their demands were met.