Georgia Aquarium’s largest female whale shark dies

ATLANTA (AP) — The largest female whale shark at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta has died. The aquarium says Trixie died Friday after her health rapidly declined. She had been at the aquarium since 2006. Whale sharks are the largest fish in the world. They are considered endangered and live in tropical waters across the globe. According to the Georgia Aquarium website, their average length is roughly between 18 and 32 feet. Trixie and another female whale shark arrived at the aquarium in 2006 after they were flown more than 8,000 miles from Taipei, Taiwan, on a specially configured freighter. The aquarium currently has three other whale sharks.