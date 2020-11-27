Friends, Family remember Waterloo East alum Denae Nash

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- The East High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Danae Nash's family and friends gathered in the school's parking lot to hold a candlelight vigil Friday evening.

Nash, who graduated from East High School in 2018 died earlier this week. Nash was 21.

In a Facebook post, Nash's mom said her daughter was taken off life support.

Her family said they believe her death was suspicious. Nash's family said she was taken to the hospital after being pulled from Lake Michigan by a rescue helicopter.

Nash only attended East High School for two years, but those who knew her, including East High Girls basketball coach Theron Montgomery, said she had an immediate impact on them.

"Denae was a very bright, shining star," he said. "She got it done on the court and in the classroom. Her potential was limitless."

She went on to play college ball for Kansas City Community College.

Montgomery said Nash always had a smile on her face. Organizers wanted the vigil to feel more upbeat since that is how Denae lived her life.

"She was just a giving person. So loving and open," he said. "She loved everybody. She didn't have anything bad to say about anybody and was trying to please everybody."

Several of Nash's family members spoke during the vigil Friday night. The family thanked members of the community for their support.

In an impassioned plea, Nash's siblings encouraged those in attendance to treasure the time they spend with those they love.

Nash will be laid to rest in a private ceremony next week.